For as long as he can remember, 16-year-old Yannis Belia has had a "second mother" invisible in the eyes of Greek family law.

That's about to change this week, when lawmakers approve a historic bill legalizing same-sex marriage and adoption.

"Until now, my second mother has been like a ghost in the eyes of the law. She didn't appear anywhere, on any official document," the teen said at a gay bar in Athens.