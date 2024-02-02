With shovels and garden hoes, villagers dig where a house once stood in Rwanda to reveal a mass grave filled with bones — victims of a genocide still being found 30 years on.

Around 100 volunteers, many wearing face masks and rubber gloves, turn over the red soil in Ngoma village with a sombre determination as a crowd watches on from a slope above.

Skulls, teeth and other shards of bone are placed carefully into plastic bags while shoes and tattered clothing — possible clues to identify loved ones never found — are collected elsewhere.