Noto Tetsudo, a local railway operator in Ishikawa Prefecture, is determined to resume its services, which have been fully suspended due to severe damage from a powerful earthquake that struck central Japan on Jan. 1.

With many residents calling for the restoration of the key local mode of transport, Tetsuya Nakata, the 61-year-old president of Noto Tetsudo, said: "We aim to reopen all sections. That's a social mission we are tasked to carry out."

Noto Tetsudo is hoping to bring part of its 33.1-kilometer railway back online in February, according to Nakata.