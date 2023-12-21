The Israeli army said Wednesday it had uncovered a network of tunnels in Gaza used by the leaders of Hamas, including those accused of planning the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel.

The military shared footage that it said showed "a large network of tunnels that connects terrorist hideouts, bureaus, and residential apartments belonging to Hamas's senior leadership."

The tunnels around Gaza City's Palestine Square were used by "senior officials including Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and others, to direct their operational activity," Israeli army spokesman Peter Lerner said in an online news briefing.