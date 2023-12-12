Despite the illegal nature of betting at online casinos in Japan, the number of Japanese users is on the rise, fueled by the easy accessibility of such gambling sites via smartphones and other devices at any time and from anywhere.

Even after payment agents facilitating transactions between overseas casino sites and Japanese customers were arrested in September, many sites can still be accessed on the internet. Experts warn that the central government must take decisive action to curb illicit activities.

Online casino platforms enable individuals to engage in games such as baccarat and slot machines over the internet using smartphones and personal computers. In Japan, the user base is believed to have surged with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.