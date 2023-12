More than 300 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, were stranded on the coast of western Indonesia Sunday after being adrift at sea for weeks, the latest in the biggest wave of arrivals since 2015.

A group of 180 refugees from the persecuted Myanmar minority arrived by boat at 3:00 am local time on a beach in the Pidie regency of Aceh province.

Another boat carrying 135 refugees landed in neighboring Aceh Besar regency hours later after being adrift at sea for more than a month.