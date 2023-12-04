Three commercial vessels came under attack in international waters in the southern Red Sea, the U.S. military said Sunday, as Yemen's Houthi group claimed drone and missile attacks on two Israeli vessels in the area.

The USS Carney, an American destroyer, responded to distress calls and provided assistance following missile and drone launches from Houthi-controlled territory, according to U.S. Central Command.

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels — who said they targeted the two commercial ships — also launched a series of drones and missiles toward Israel in recent weeks and seized a cargo vessel last month, but the latest attacks mark a significant escalation in the threat to shipping in the area.