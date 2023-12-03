The United States' top general said he’s still waiting to hear back from China about resuming military-to-military ties as the two countries seek to stabilize their fraught relationship.

"I’m standing by,” Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said at the Reagan National Defense Forum at Simi Valley, California on Saturday.

"The opportunity to have dialog, whether it’s with our allies and partners or with our adversaries is really important,” Brown said. "With our adversaries, it’s to prevent miscalculation.”