Israel said Monday that 11 more hostages released in the Gaza Strip had arrived safely, hours after the announcement that a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will be extended by two days, opening the way for further releases.

Hamas announced the agreement to prolong the truce by 48 hours shortly before it was due to end Tuesday, though there was no immediate confirmation from Israel.

The move was nevertheless hailed by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as "a glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war."