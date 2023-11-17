The ruling Liberal Democratic Party will consider revising the Imperial House Law as part of measures to ensure stable imperial successions, former Prime Minister Taro Aso said Friday.

"We must consider the need to revise laws including the Imperial House Law," said Aso, currently the party's vice president and chairman of a party team to discuss the issue. The team held its first meeting at the LDP's headquarters Friday.

But the party is expected to face difficulties reaching a consensus on the matter.