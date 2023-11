Five weeks after Hamas' attacks on Israel, the families and friends of Israelis taken hostage by the militant group are doing everything to ward off public fatigue and keep attention on their plight.

Hadas Kalderon's daughter Sahar, 16, son Erez, 12, and ex-husband, Ofer, 53, are among those believed to have been taken by Hamas to Gaza on Oct. 7.

She has had to describe her nightmare "a hundred times," she said.