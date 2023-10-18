The government apparently aims to allow the transfer of the next-generation fighter jet under three-way joint development with Britain and Italy to other nations through a revision of its rules on exports of defense equipment.

The government has clarified its position that it would be "desirable" to lift a ban on exports of equipment developed under international projects to third countries. It has also said lethal weapons could be exported under certain conditions.

Concerns have been raised, however, over the advisability of promoting the discussions without debate in parliament.