The Big Issue Japan, a street magazine sold by homeless people as a way to secure income, has celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The Japanese version of The Big Issue, originally founded in Britain in 1991, was created after Shoji Sano, 81, currently co-chief of its publisher, The Big Issue Japan Ltd., witnessed many homeless people following a series of bankruptcies of banks and securities companies in the late 1990s. He recalls thinking that he felt the need to act fast to help improve the situation.

After discussions with Yoko Mizukoshi, 69, currently another co-chief of the publisher, based in Osaka, and chief editor of the magazine, Sano decided to launch a project to offer support for homeless people, although it was an area in which he had no prior experience.