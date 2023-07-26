Trains are a part of everyday life in Japan, accessed by a multitude of people in a rush to get to wherever they need to go. While largely a safe and convenient mode of transportation, crimes committed on trains have recently been making headlines, raising questions about how to prevent such incidents from occurring.

On Sunday, a 37-year-old man attacked three people with a knife on a train in Osaka Prefecture bound for Kansai Airport. A train conductor in his 20s was left with cuts to the face and two passengers had minor injuries.