A 37-year-old man was referred to prosecutors Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after three people were slashed on a train bound for Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture.

The police will examine whether the man is mentally competent enough to be held criminally responsible for Sunday’s attack, as he has told the police that he has a mental illness.

The suspect was arrested the previous day on suspicion of slashing a 23-year-old man who was in the same train car on a rapid service. A 79-year-old man and a 24-year-old conductor were also hurt while intervening in the altercation, with the three sustaining minor injuries.