A welfare ministry panel Monday started discussions to increase the types of work foreign care workers can perform amid labor shortages in the elderly care service sector.
The panel of experts will examine whether to allow foreign workers to engage in home-visit care services, currently not permitted partly due to concerns about language barriers.
The panel, which held its first meeting Monday, plans to indicate the basic direction of an expected revision to the existing system by year-end.
