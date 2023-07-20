  • Kateryna Skopina (right) and her daughter Anna-Maria, 6, sit on a bench in the village of Ivano-Frankove, some 40 kilometers from the city of Lviv, Ukraine, on June 3. Anna-Maria spent a year in the Russian-occupied zone. There, she learned to call Vladimir Putin 'Uncle Vova' and believed he was 'the president of the world.' | AFP-JIJI
Ivano-Frankove, Ukraine – Living in Russian-occupied Ukraine, 6-year-old Anna-Maria learned to call President Vladimir Putin “Uncle Vova” and believed he was “president of the world,” her mother said.

Kateryna Skopina, a senior Ukrainian military officer, had to leave her daughter with relatives when she and her husband were captured by Russian forces in the eastern city of Mariupol last spring.

But the relatives were sympathetic to Moscow and kept Anna-Maria in Kremlin-occupied territory for over a year, Skopina, who was since freed, said in western Ukraine.

