Living in Russian-occupied Ukraine, 6-year-old Anna-Maria learned to call President Vladimir Putin “Uncle Vova” and believed he was “president of the world,” her mother said.

Kateryna Skopina, a senior Ukrainian military officer, had to leave her daughter with relatives when she and her husband were captured by Russian forces in the eastern city of Mariupol last spring.

But the relatives were sympathetic to Moscow and kept Anna-Maria in Kremlin-occupied territory for over a year, Skopina, who was since freed, said in western Ukraine.