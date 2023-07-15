The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet continued to slide to around 34%, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, as the government grapples with the trouble-plagued national identification card system and concerns associated with Fukushima nuclear disaster cleanup efforts.

The support rating dropped to 34.3% from 40.8% in the previous poll in mid-June, while the disapproval rating increased to 48.6% from 41.6%, according to the three-day nationwide telephone survey conducted from Friday.

The lowest approval rate since Kishida took office in October 2021 is the 33.1% that was logged in November and December last year.