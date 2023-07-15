Thailand’s front-runner for prime minister, Pita Limjaroenrat, said he is willing to step aside and let his coalition partner Pheu Thai Party form the next government, should he fail in his attempts to secure the country’s top political office.

In a video message posted on Saturday, Pita said he will renew his candidacy for prime minister when the parliament meets again Wednesday to elect a new leader, while acknowledging that time was running out for him to secure the top job. The 42-year-old leader of the Move Forward Party had been thwarted by conservative parties and the military-appointed Senate in his first attempt Thursday, despite being the lone candidate.

Pita urged supporters to help him on his “missions” and try “every way possible and every method imaginable” to convince senators to back his nomination in the second joint sitting of the National Assembly on July 19. His party is separately trying to push through a bill that seeks to strip the Senate of the power to vote.