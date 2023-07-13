Pita Limjaroenrat failed to reach the needed majority to become Thailand’s next prime minister Thursday, according to an AFP count.

Votes are still being counted, but it is now impossible for the reformist front-runner to win the necessary votes to become Thailand’s next premier, setting the stage for a second round of voting in the Thai parliament.

Thailand’s parliament opened voting for a prime minister on Thursday with Limjaroenrat insisting he was confident of victory, despite a barrage of last-minute hurdles.