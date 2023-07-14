Thai senators appointed by the army blocked pro-democracy candidate Pita Limjaroenrat from becoming prime minister in the first vote since his party won the most seats in a May election, raising political tensions as the nation struggles to end nearly a decade of military-backed rule.

Pita secured 324 votes, according to House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, noting that only 705 members of the 750-member parliament participated in the proceedings. While 182 opposed his candidacy, 199 abstained from the vote.

Still, it isn’t the end of the road for Pita, who can seek a re-vote at the next parliament sitting likely to be held July 19.