    A Nissan Leaf at an auto show in Detroit in 2018. The Yokohama-based carmaker said problems found in five models had not caused any accidents in Japan. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Nissan announced Friday the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.

The Yokohama-based carmaker said the problems found in five models had not caused any accidents in Japan.

A total of 699,000 units were affected in the country, with many having more than one fault, a spokeswoman for Nissan said.

