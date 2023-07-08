In May, Micron Technologies, an Idaho chipmaker, received a serious blow as part of the U.S.-China technology war. The Chinese government banned companies that handle crucial information from buying Micron’s chips, saying the company had failed a cybersecurity review.

Micron said the change could destroy roughly an eighth of its global revenue. Yet in June, the chipmaker announced that it would increase its existing investments in China — adding $600 million to expand a chip packaging facility in the city of Xi’an.

“This investment project demonstrates Micron’s unwavering commitment to its China business and team,” an announcement posted on the company’s Chinese social media account said.