  • Digital minister Taro Kono (right) receives a letter from Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai, head of the National Governors' Association, on Thursday asking for financial support as municipalities conduct comprehensive checks of My Number-related systems. | KYODO
    Digital minister Taro Kono (right) receives a letter from Tottori Gov. Shinji Hirai, head of the National Governors' Association, on Thursday asking for financial support as municipalities conduct comprehensive checks of My Number-related systems. | KYODO

The Personal Information Protection Commission is reportedly planning to conduct an on-site inspection of the Digital Agency sometime this month over a spate of information leaks linked to My Number cards.

The commission is considering taking the rare step of issuing administrative guidance to the agency over the issue, which has shaken public trust in the system and sapped support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet.

The commission, which is an independent third-party government organization, suspects that the Digital Agency lacked appropriate risk management and prevention measures over the numerous cases in which a person’s My Number identification was linked to someone else’s bank account.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW