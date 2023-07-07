The Personal Information Protection Commission is reportedly planning to conduct an on-site inspection of the Digital Agency sometime this month over a spate of information leaks linked to My Number cards.

The commission is considering taking the rare step of issuing administrative guidance to the agency over the issue, which has shaken public trust in the system and sapped support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet.

The commission, which is an independent third-party government organization, suspects that the Digital Agency lacked appropriate risk management and prevention measures over the numerous cases in which a person’s My Number identification was linked to someone else’s bank account.