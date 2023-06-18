The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet plunged to 40.8%, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday, with many in the public wary of the government’s push to expand the use of My Number cards amid privacy concerns.

The support rating was down from 47% in the previous poll in late May, while the disapproval rating increased 5.7 points to 41.6%, according to the two-day nationwide telephone survey conducted from Saturday.

The poll also showed 72.1% favor the postponement or cancellation of the government’s plan to scrap health insurance cards and incorporate them into My Number ID cards in the fall of next year, following a series of personal information leaks and registration errors with the system.