IT firm Fujitsu has suspended a system that uses My Number cards to issue residential certificates at local municipal offices and convenience stores after a resident was issued someone else’s certificate.
The issue adds to growing public concerns over My Number identification cards after a spate of reports over leaks of private information in recent months.
Fujitsu said Thursday that the malfunction occurred the day before at a municipal office in Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture.
