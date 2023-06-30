  • My Number cards have been linked to numerous technical errors in recent months. | KYODO
IT firm Fujitsu has suspended a system that uses My Number cards to issue residential certificates at local municipal offices and convenience stores after a resident was issued someone else’s certificate.

The issue adds to growing public concerns over My Number identification cards after a spate of reports over leaks of private information in recent months.

Fujitsu said Thursday that the malfunction occurred the day before at a municipal office in Munakata, Fukuoka Prefecture.

