When artists Lumli and Lumlong fled Hong Kong in 2021 they didn’t tell a soul for fear of being reported and arrested before they could leave.

Two years later in London the couple still feel threatened by the long arm of Beijing, like many other Hong Kongers exiled in the U.K.

Following Beijing’s crackdown on huge pro-democracy protests in 2019 and a sweeping security law imposed the following year, London has granted 166,000 visas to people from its former colony.