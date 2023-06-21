Jiro Ushio, a noted Japanese business leader who also had an enormous influence on politics, died of aspiration pneumonia on June 13. He was 92.

Ushio led the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, one of the major business lobby groups in the country, between 1995 and 1999.

He founded Ushio Inc. in 1964 and grew it into a specialized manufacturer of industrial special light sources such as halogen lamps. The company was promoted to the then-first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1980, a year after he became chairman.