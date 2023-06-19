Ground Self-Defense Force police on Monday searched the family home of a teenage cadet arrested last week over a shooting range rifle attack that killed two GSDF members and injured another in the city of Gifu.

GSDF police officers searched the home in Gifu Prefecture — where the 18-year-old suspect had lived prior to his enlistment in April — for evidence that may reveal clues about his motives for the shooting spree.

The incident occurred on Wednesday soon after the start of a live-fire drill.