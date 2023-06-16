The Supreme Court held a hearing Friday on whether to ease restrictions on the bathroom used by a transgender government official, in a rare session that could lead to a lower court ruling being overturned.

The resulting ruling on the transgender woman’s case, which will mark the first time the Supreme Court has weighed in on the working environment for sexual minorities, is expected on July 11.

The case comes amid heated national debate over LGBTQ rights. Parliament passed a bill Friday to promote better understanding of sexual minorities after lawmakers clashed over subtle changes to phrasing, and in recent months several courts have handed down rulings saying that banning same-sex marriage is unconstitutional or in an “unconstitutional state.”