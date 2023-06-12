Japan has extended an order to destroy any North Korean ballistic missile, rocket or debris that threatens the nation's territory, according to the Defense Ministry, after a satellite launch window announced by Pyongyang expired Sunday.
The destroy order would remain in place “for the time being,” the ministry said in a statement released Sunday.
North Korea attempted to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on May 31, the first day of the launch window — briefly prompting Japan to issue an emergency alert for Okinawa Prefecture — but said the rocket had malfunctioned, crashing into the sea shortly after it was fired.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.