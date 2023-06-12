Japan has extended an order to destroy any North Korean ballistic missile, rocket or debris that threatens the nation's territory, according to the Defense Ministry, after a satellite launch window announced by Pyongyang expired Sunday.

The destroy order would remain in place “for the time being,” the ministry said in a statement released Sunday.

North Korea attempted to put a military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on May 31, the first day of the launch window — briefly prompting Japan to issue an emergency alert for Okinawa Prefecture — but said the rocket had malfunctioned, crashing into the sea shortly after it was fired.