Princess Yuriko, the oldest living member of the imperial family, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday, wishing happiness for all people.

“Today, I was able to reach the milestone of 100 years old, over 80 years after joining the imperial family at the age of 18,” the princess, great-aunt of Emperor Naruhito, said in a statement released through the Imperial Household Agency. “I would like to continue spending my days while praying for people’s happiness,” she said.

According to the agency, the princess is the second to mark the centennial birthday among imperial family members born in and after the Meiji Era (1868-1912), following her late husband Prince Mikasa, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 100.