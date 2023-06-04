Efforts are gaining traction to promote tourism in Japan by highlighting saunas, which have become increasingly popular, mainly among young people, in recent years.

In addition to selling travel plans that combine the use of sauna facilities with airline tickets, Japan Airlines (JAL) has developed a service that allows customers to check how crowded saunas are.

In rural areas, outdoor saunas that take advantage of the natural environment, such as by using tents, have been set up one after another.