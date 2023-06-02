  • Taiwanese Trade Minister John Deng applauds next to Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi as Taiwan's Ambassador to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim and Ingrid D. Larson, managing director of the American Institute in Taiwan's headquarters, sign the first deal under a new trade talks framework at the American Institute in Taiwan, in Arlington, Virginia, on Thursday. | TAIPEI ECONOMIC AND CULTURAL REPRESENTATIVE OFFICE IN THE UNITED STATES / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Washington – The United States and Taiwan signed a trade deal on Thursday aimed at deepening economic relations between both sides — in a move that has sparked a warning from Beijing.

The U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st Century Trade looks to boost trade by streamlining customs checks, improving regulatory procedure and establishing anti-corruption measures between the United States and self-governing island of Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory.

While Washington and Taipei do not have official diplomatic relations, they maintain unofficial ties through the de facto U.S. embassy on the island, the American Institute in Taiwan.

