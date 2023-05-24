  • People walk through Chinatown in downtown Toronto on April 15. The Chinese diaspora has been caught in the crossfire in a row with Beijing over its alleged meddling in Canada's affairs — facing both intimidation from Chinese operatives and rising stigmatization. There is an urgent need for the Canadian government to act to stem a recent rise in racism, many members of the community believe. | AFP-JIJI
Toronto – The Chinese diaspora has been caught in the crossfire of Ottawa’s row with Beijing over its alleged meddling in Canada’s affairs — facing both intimidation from Chinese operatives and rising stigmatization.

And each new spat between their ancestral home and adoptive country — the latest being tit-for-tat expulsions of diplomats in May — brings additional stress for the community.

Many people in Toronto’s historic Chinatown, where Canada’s maple leaf symbol can be seen on Chinese-language signs posted above busy stores and food marts, appeared uneasy to speak on the record about recent racism and threats.

