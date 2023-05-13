U.S. President Joe Biden is “expected” to travel to Hiroshima next week for the Group of Seven leaders’ summit, the White House has said, after Biden earlier said he could miss the summit or attend virtually amid ongoing negotiations over the federal debt limit.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told a regular news conference Friday that Biden was planning to travel on Wednesday to the atomic-bombed city for the G7 summit, where Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is expected to take top billing.

Biden had hinted earlier this week that he could stay in Washington if the negotiations dragged on, but Jean-Pierre appeared to tamp down those remarks, emphasizing repeatedly that, for now, the U.S. leader was “expecting to go.”