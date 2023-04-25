  • South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meets with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS
    South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol meets with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos during a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. | YONHAP / VIA REUTERS

Seoul – Netflix will invest $2.5 billion in South Korean content over the next four years, the streaming giant’s CEO Ted Sarandos announced after meeting with the country’s President Yoon Suk-yeol in Washington.

South Korea has cemented its status as a global cultural powerhouse in recent years, thanks in part to the explosive success of the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and the hit Netflix series “Squid Game.”

“Netflix is delighted to confirm that we will invest USD 2.5 billion in Korea including the creation of Korean series, films, and unscripted shows over the next four years,” Sarandos said in a statement given to AFP on Tuesday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW