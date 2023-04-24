  • Shiro Suzuki (center) celebrates in Nagasaki on Sunday after winning the city's mayoral election. | KYODO
  • Jiji, Kyodo

A former land ministry official was elected mayor of Nagasaki on Sunday as part of the second half of quadrennial unified local elections.

Shiro Suzuki, 55, recommended by the Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, and supported by the Democratic Party for the People, won the election in the city, where the incumbent had announced retirement after serving four four-year terms.

Incumbent mayors won in the cities of Mito, Tsu and Takamatsu, the capitals of Ibaraki, Mie and Kagawa prefectures, respectively.

