The Defense Ministry has begun work to additionally deploy the Air Self-Defense Force’s Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) surface-to-air missile-defense system to Okinawa Prefecture.
Sunday’s move came after Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada ordered the Self-Defense Forces on Saturday to make preparations to shoot down a North Korean ballistic missile or rocket should it appear likely to fall within Japanese territory.
“We’ll make coordination with local governments and deploy the system in locations where it is needed,” a Defense Ministry official said. “We’ll be thoroughly prepared.”
