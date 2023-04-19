  • Gyūdon beef-on-rice restaurant operator Yoshinoya is rehiring retired employees to work as truck drivers in a trial to cope with an expected shortage of drivers. | KYODO
Gyūdon beef-on-rice restaurant operator Yoshinoya is considering a plan to rehire employees reaching retirement age as drivers of trucks, delivering ingredients and other supplies to its outlets from logistics centers, sources said Tuesday.

The re-employment program comes amid the Japanese logistics industry’s so-called 2024 problem, or expected truck driver shortages reflecting enforcement of revised overtime rules.

Yoshinoya also aims to help its employees find jobs after their retirement.

