Gyūdon beef-on-rice restaurant operator Yoshinoya is considering a plan to rehire employees reaching retirement age as drivers of trucks, delivering ingredients and other supplies to its outlets from logistics centers, sources said Tuesday.
The re-employment program comes amid the Japanese logistics industry’s so-called 2024 problem, or expected truck driver shortages reflecting enforcement of revised overtime rules.
Yoshinoya also aims to help its employees find jobs after their retirement.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.