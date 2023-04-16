  • Japan on Saturday recorded 8,550 new COVID-19 cases, up some 70 from the week before. | BLOOMBERG
  • Jiji, staff report

Tokyo confirmed 891 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, down by 65 from the week before.

One new coronavirus death was reported, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from the previous day at five.

The seven-day average of new cases stood at 1,109.4, up 4.4% from a week earlier.

