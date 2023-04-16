  • Supporters of a candidate for a Lower House by-election attend a really Sunday in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, as campaigning kicks off. | KYODO
The official campaign period has kicked off for the second half of the nation’s unified local elections slated for April 23.

On Sunday, election offices accepted candidacy applications for mayoral races in 88 cities, including five of the country’s prefectural capitals — Mito in Ibaraki Prefecture, Tsu in Mie Prefecture, Takamatsu in Kagawa Prefecture, Nagasaki and Oita — and assembly elections in 294 cities.

In Tokyo, candidacy filings were accepted for mayoral elections in 11 of its 23 special wards and assembly elections in 21 wards.

