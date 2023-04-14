The government is considering using the artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT in administrative work, officials said.

The move is aimed at streamlining work such as preparing answers to parliamentary questions, reducing the burden on public servants.

“We will pursue the possibility of using (ChatGPT) to reduce the workload of national public servants,” economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a news conference Tuesday, citing the creation of responses to parliamentary questions as an example.