  • Under the revised law, courts can order defendants to wear GPS devices before they are released on bail if they are deemed a flight risk. | BLOOMBERG
The House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill to enable the use of GPS monitoring devices to prevent indicted people from fleeing the country while out on bail.

The bill to revise the Criminal Procedure Code was approved at a plenary meeting of the Lower House, with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, as well as some opposition parties, including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

The bill was then sent to the House of Councilors and is expected to be enacted during the ongoing ordinary session of parliament.

