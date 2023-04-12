U.S. President Joe Biden urged political compromise in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, using a brief visit to promote the benefits of enduring peace and investment, but faced heated criticism from pro-U.K. hardliners.

“I hope the (Northern Ireland) Executive and Assembly will soon be restored,” Biden said in a speech at Ulster University, urging feuding political leaders to restore power-sharing government which has been suspended since February last year.

Biden touted the “unlimited possibilities” for investment and growth offered in the U.K.-ruled territory, 25 years on from a historic peace deal brokered by the U.S. government.