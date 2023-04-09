Tsuru Motomura, a survivor of the Himeyuri student nurse corps during the Battle of Okinawa in the final phase of World War II, died of natural causes on Friday at her home in the town of Nishihara, Okinawa Prefecture. She was 97.

In March 1945, shortly before graduating from a local women’s normal school, Motomura was mobilized to work at a Japanese Imperial Army hospital as an assistant to teachers leading the student corps. She served as a messenger and was also involved in relief work for wounded students.

After the war, she spent more than 30 years as a teacher. As a leader of the survivors of the Himeyuri corps, she also helped establish the Himeyuri Peace Museum in the Okinawa city of Itoman.