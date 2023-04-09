Japan’s Public Security Intelligence Agency this month launched a division dedicated to economic security, which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration has identified as a key issue, Jiji Press learned Sunday.
The agency also plans to set up such dedicated units in its regional bureaus nationwide to step up efforts to prevent cutting-edge technology and data from being leaked out of the country, government sources said.
In April last year, the agency established special investigation offices each for economic security and cybersecurity under its second investigation department. The offices have been sharing information on cyberattacks with companies and universities, while giving lectures on measures to prevent technology leaks.
