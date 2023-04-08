The central government believes young people’s incomes must be hiked, lest measures to tackle the country’s low birthrate end up just looking good just on paper.

The business community holds a vital role in realizing continued wage growth and many business leaders are members of a new government panel that started discussions Friday to reverse the falling birthrate.

“Our traditional measures to raise the birthrate have focused on helping people raise children and get married,” Masanobu Ogura, minister for child-related policies, told a news conference last month.