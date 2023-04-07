  • Security personnel outside the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus in February 2021. | REUTERS
Geneva – The World Health Organization said Thursday it was sure that China had far more data that could shed light on the origins of COVID-19, demanding Beijing immediately share all relevant information.

"Without full access to the information that China has … all hypotheses are on the table," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva.

"That's why we have been asking China to be cooperative on this," he said, insisting that if Beijing does provide the missing data "we will know what happened or how it started."

