Major Japanese companies are beginning to promote the reskilling of workers as they shift from “membership-type” employment to “job-based” employment.

Membership-type employment, common in Japan, refers to a system in which employees are expected to stay with a company until retirement. Under this system, workers are typically given a base salary that increases with tenure and are taught the skills necessary to perform a specific job. While this system offers job security, workers are less likely to develop specialized skills.

A job-based system, on the other hand, clearly states the nature of the job and the skills companies expect potential employees to already have. This type of employment is common in places like Europe and the United States.